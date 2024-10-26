Considering the synchronization of the National Electric System and the progress of the recovery tasks in the eastern provinces of the country, following the passage of Hurricane Oscar, it has been decided to resume activities in all Higher Education institutions next Monday, October 28.

In recent days, several of our universities became evacuation centers and welcomed hundreds of people who found in our facilities, once again, a temporary home and the warm welcome of our students and workers.

In the coming weeks, our university community will continue to contribute to important tasks in the recovery of the effects caused by the meteorological event, food production and others.

In this context, we will return to our universities on Monday, October 28, according to the conditions of each territory, to resume our usual activity.

The details of the reincorporation will be known through the official profiles of each institution. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

