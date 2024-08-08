Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana
Summer camp for young people with diabetes resumes

For the second consecutive year, the Provincial Health Department in Matanzas is organizing a Summer Camp for children and adolescents with diabetes at the Brisas del Caribe Hotel in Varadero. The initiative aims to educate participants about healthy habits and improve their quality of life.

“This year, unlike last year, we have 7 groups of 30 young people who will enjoy the camp in August for 3 nights and 4 days,” explains Eduardo Gómez Hurtado, an Endocrinology specialist and director of the Provincial Center for Comprehensive Care for Diabetics

“I am very grateful for the opportunity, I feel that here I will learn about my condition. I have made friends and I am very happy with the treatment of the doctors,” says Yisel Peña Sánchez, an adolescent with diabetes.

The camp offers a varied program that includes cultural activities, group therapies and visits to recreational places, all under the guidance of a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The experience allows patients and their families to learn to control diabetes effectively and lead a full life.

The camp aims to strengthen the relationship between patients and the primary health care system, provide emotional and educational support, and foster knowledge, responsibility, and life control for diabetic patients. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

