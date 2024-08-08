Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana
Importance of breastfeeding is highlighted in Cárdenas.

Raising awareness among women and the family in general about the importance of breastfeeding and the benefits it brings to the mother and the baby is one of the actions carried out throughout the year by the Maternal and Child Program or PAMI, as it is also known, in the Greater Antilles.

This objective takes on greater importance during World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated every year from August 1 to 7. This was explained by Dr. Aylín Enseñat Fernández, Director of the Ramón Martínez Polyclinic in the Santa Marta People’s Council, in the Cárdenas municipality.

In recent years, Cuba has recorded infant mortality figures that place it among the thirty-five countries in the world with the lowest rate and among the first in the region.

The positive numbers are the result of the work carried out by the Maternal and Child Program (PAMI) in every corner of the Island, to guarantee the health and well-being of pregnant women and newborns. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon
