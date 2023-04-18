Sol de Oro Festival returns to Cárdenas

Some twenty short films made by children and adolescents compete in the fourth edition of the Sol de Oro Festival, an event dedicated to the creation and appreciation of audiovisuals for educational purposes.

In a press conference, the international nature of this call was announced, which includes for the first time the participation of adult filmmakers, among which a representation of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry stands out.

The filmmaker Giovanny Erbello Calderín, creator of the festival, praised the presence of countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Spain, nations with which they have collaborated in other international festivals such as Calibélula, based in the coffee land, named Nueva Granada by the liberator Simón Bolívar.

Between April 19 and 23, the film festival made by and for children returns to the city of scoops, with headquarters in various cultural institutions in the Cárdenas municipality, north of the province of Matanzas.

As a particularity of the event, the realization of plastic arts, acting, scriptwriting, animation and other film specialties workshops, in addition to the competitive contest, stands out.

The Sol de Oro Festival is a meeting to encourage appreciation of the ethical and aesthetic values ​​of cinema, in addition to promoting audiovisual creation in the young generations with the power to transform reality. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon