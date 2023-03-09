Simply woman is the suitable tittle with the artist of the plastic Cuban-Belgian Geladys Perez Martinez(Dragon fly of Cuba) want to make honor to the Cuban woman and the world.

Fourteen pieces of half and great format that spanned some of her collection «Tabues» and others of her most recently creation, compound the inaugurate show in the Arts´s Gallery: Uver Solis of the population of Jovellanos.

When saying that the exposition Maria Isabel Pla: «Dragon Fly of Cuba stands out with this pieces the representation per se of the woman on general, her constant fight at the long of the history, the equality of gender and the right of the woman fundamentally by the progress of the sphere of the peace and the world security».

The sample will be exposed during the months of March and April in the jovellanense campus result all a example of resilience, brave and perseverance having the own artist victim of that gen violence that today sentence through her canvas print, always with a special explosive form of use her colors.

«Dragon Fly of Cuba» make honor to the Cuban Woman and of the world with her most recently exposition which she can´t assist, well this Bayamesa of birth, Jovellanense by adoption and universal Cuban live on Belgium, that not prevents to that each one of her creations has present to her loved island.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon