¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The year 2023 was a difficult period for Cuba, but despite this, the men and women of the Hicacos de Varadero Construction and Assembly Company managed to overcome the difficulties.

They continued the mission of building for the present and future of the nation. This was reflected by those attending the work meeting in which they evaluated achievements and deficiencies of the past year.

The entity attached to the Ministry of Construction ensured the evaluation of the main works in progress, both in the tourist area and in the social sphere. They also stand out in their support for the constituencies of the “Fundición” Popular Council, belonging to the Cárdenas municipality.

At the meeting, a call was made to reverse difficulties that threaten the good performance of the organization, mainly those related to caring for men.

There was also a call to maintain the avant-garde movement of machinery and construction masters. The prioritized tasks for this year remain: increasing productivity, ensuring savings and combating violations and crimes.

The Secretary of the national Construction Union Misael Rodríguez Yanes, highlighted that Cuba will always be able to count on the strength of the builders, due to their commitment to the thoughts and ideas of Fidel.

The day concluded with the recognition of the outstanding units, teams that stood out, as well as the departments with the best results at the company level.

Likewise, there was entertainment for the companies and organizations that support the work of Constructora Hicacos. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon