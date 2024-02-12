Caprichitos: five years of María and Luis’ dream come true

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
Caprichitos located on Milanés Street in the city of Matanzas is the ideal place to pamper yourself and please your loved ones. A variety of decorative items, jewelry and other manufactured products make up its catalog.
Five years have passed since María and Luis realized their dream of creating a gift shop on February 11, 2019. Through the Cubaemprende project they establish collaboration links with other ventures in the province.On the occasion of their anniversary and on the occasion of the Day of Love and Friendship they will carry out a set of activities.
Caprichitos’ projections for the coming years include the creation of a digital catalog for virtual purchases.
Use the up/down arrow keys to increase or decrease the volume. The gift shop is named Caprichitos at the initiative of its founders who created a space for the creation of products with a high visual finish that in turn constitute the perfect gift because they satisfy the needs and fulfill the cravings of the heart. (ALH)
Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon