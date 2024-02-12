Matanzas will host the National English Workshop

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The city of Matanzas will host, from February 13 to 16, the National English Workshop, with the participation of teachers and methodologists from primary to high school levels, from the 15 provinces and the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality.

The master’s degree in Educational Sciences, Yainet Trejo Moreno, provincial deputy director of Education in Matanzas, explained that the great event will serve teachers who know the language of the English poet, playwright and actor William Shakespeare, to acquire knowledge, exchange and learn about the development and behavior of classes in practice, as well as providing experiences that can be useful when teaching classes.

The workshop is held annually, but for the first time this territory will serve as a setting, with work sessions in rooms of the Health Insurance and Services Company – Matanzas, where topics will be presented that will be the subject of analysis and debate.

There is a positive atmosphere with a view to the National Workshop on the part of teachers of primary, basic secondary, pre-university, adult and Professional Technical education (polytechnics).

This territory will be represented by 10 methodologists and teachers who are part of the III Improvement of the National Education System, said Trejo Moreno. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon