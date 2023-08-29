Matanzas reservoirs ready to store intense rains

The reservoirs of the Matanzas territory are around 58 percent filled, which allows the accumulation of possible rainfall from tropical storm Idalia as it passes through western Cuba.

Javier Romero Perera, technical director at the Provincial Delegation of Hydraulic Resources in Matanzas, commented that the dams are monitored every twelve hours in order to act in case of heavy rains.

He said that there is currently only one open dam to lower levels, in accordance with hydrological prevention and with the review of the impact of rain and flood zones, according to information from the Institute of Meteorology.

They are also working closely with MINAZ, AZCUBA and local municipal bodies to monitor the 48 existing micro-dams in the province and anticipate any signs of overflow, added Romero Perera.

Likewise, hydraulic specialists undertake actions to update possible solutions in areas affected by floods, mainly in the communities of Carlos Rojas, Jagüey Grande, Camilo 1, Camilo 2 and Pedroso.

On the other hand, work is being carried out to unclog drainage channels in the territories of Jovellanos and Colón, taking into account that they are regions at risk of flooding, as reflected on his Facebook profile, Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of the Institute of Resources Hydraulics in Matanzas.

In the same way, brigades of Aqueduct and Sewerage of the provincial capital and Community Services work in the cleaning of the drainage system known as Ojo de Agua, in this city of rivers and bridges. (ALH)

Noelis Santoyo Cobas/Radio 26

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon