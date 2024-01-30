Provincial event held in Colón for Railway Worker Day

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The Ferroazúcar Sergio González de Colón Base Business Unit (UEB), belonging to the Western Railway Division, provides rail freight services to the sugar cane and its derivatives chain in Matanzas.

Due to the economic results in 2023, it became the provincial headquarters for the celebrations for Railway Workers’ Day. Students from the community’s Paulina Rodríguez Elementary School offered a presentation honoring José Martí on the 171st anniversary of his birth.

The workers Lázaro Ávila Martínez, Andrés Castellanos Martínez and Luis Amaro Collazo were awarded the José María Pérez Capote distinction for their career during 20 and 25 years in the sector. Talía Pons Silva General Secretary of the union in the province extended congratulations to all workers, especially those recognized for their work results last year.



Representing the group from the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero that sponsors this UEB, Osmany Sánchez Díaz, entertained those present, expressing the joy of sharing the celebration together.

The event was chaired by leaders of the Party, the Government, the Cuban Workers’ Union and the Provincial and Municipal Union of Railway and Port Workers.

Ferroazúcar Sergio González closed last year with significant achievements in the search for alternatives for economic activity such as insertion into the railway transportation of containers to and from the Mariel Development Zone, the diversification of services in its workshops with incomes above average million pesos, the rental of machinery to other entities and the creation of a self-consumption area to serve its workers.

The response to the lack of parts and pieces to repair machinery and keep them active relied on the inventiveness of innovators and rationalizers registered with the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers to achieve solutions, many of which support the granting of the headquarters of the central activities in Matanzas for railway worker day. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon