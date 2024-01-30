Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

They hold an exhibition of numismatics and philately

Members of the Philatelic and Numismatic Circle of the province together with the Correos Company held an exhibition at the Antonio Luis Moreno Primary School in the city of Matanzas. The exhibition was a tribute to the Apostle José Martí on the 171st anniversary of his birth.

Teachers and students visualized the image of the most universal of Cubans in miniature art pieces. The figure of Martí transversalized time and space to come to life in symbolic and colorful designs.

This type of meetings in schools encourages interest in philately and Numismatics in new generations. This hobby brings together more than twenty associates in La Atenas de Cuba.

Coins, banknotes, medals and other elements with historical and cultural value are part of the collections of the Matanzas Numismatic Circle. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

