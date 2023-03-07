In Cuba the critic newspaper of fire idea of forest fire happens since the January first to the May 31, match with the stage of biggest dought.

«Is big the courage and the sacrifice of the firemen, forest ranger and setters that face on Pinares de Mayari the devourer fire of the beauty and value forest of the east region. Our greatest recognition to its heroic fight for the nature in Cuba». Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez February 27, 2023

That is why the Ranger Corps of the Ciénaga Central circuit, in the south of the Yumurina province, insists on the protection of forests as an essential source of income and benefits for man and the environment.

Matanzas is most frequently among the three provinces most affected annually during the period, a territory in which numerous forest fires have occurred in recent years, generating losses to the economy and ecosystems.

The Ranger Corps of the southern zone of Matanzas warns about the need to increase the perception of the risk that these environmental disasters mean, and stresses that it is urgent to stop deforestation to contribute to the salvation of the planet and of the human species, the same that has led the situation to where it is today.

«The tendency for the drought to worsen in the coming months reinforces the need for PREVENTIVE MEASURES in all the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, the Ranger Corps has warned. Updated information at the link» Cuba Civil Defense March 3, 2023

According to data provided to Granma by the Cuban Forest Ranger Corps, the number of forest fires registered so far this year amounts to 277, a figure that is already close to the number of 284 registered in 2022, when there are still almost three months to go. of the most critical stage for its occurrence in the archipelago.

The national campaign for protection against forest fires ends on May 31, and it is imperative to prevent these incidents that harm biodiversity, rural communities and the country’s economy. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon