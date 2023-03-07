Buying a loaf or a bag of loaves has become a difficult task for the people of Matanzas. Between the scarcity of raw material to make the coveted food, the lack of control in the sale and the repeated robberies in the flour stores, bread has been disappearing from the daily diet of those who live in the Athens of Cuba.

The man from Matanzas is not oblivious to the economic crisis that the country is experiencing, nor does he live in an independent republic. The sad thing about the matter is knowing that such a situation exists and how much it costs to overcome it to keep this product, to a lesser extent, in the state market, and then see how they resell bread, flour, oil and other products in the informal market with impunity.

Faced with the repeated complaints from the population about the poor quality of the bread in the regulated family basket and the exorbitant prices it has acquired in the informal market, the highest authorities in the province of Matanzas discussed with the directors of the productive units and their workers the Strategies to guarantee a quality service to the population and prevent theft.

The first secretary of the Party in the Matanzas municipality, Antonio Víctor González Imbert, urged administrators to maintain strict control over the products that are used daily to make bread and those that remain in the warehouse, and emphasized the need to comply with the quality standards of this product.

Some units of the Cuban Bread Chain in Matanzas have difficulties with the controlled sale of the products. Many of the products that are made in different parts of the city then appear in the hands of resellers in quantities that exceed the amount corresponding to one person, as established in the mechanisms to regulate sales.

The administrative control and beef up the security in space were store this products constitute an quickly task. The older the problem gets more will cost to work it out, and will keep grown the gap in the diet and the pocket of who don´t get to buy it in the state establishment. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon