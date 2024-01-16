Professor Luis Espino García dies in the city of Matanzas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

In the afternoon of this Monday, January 15, Professor Luis Santiago Espino García died at the age of 74.

Luis Espino García was a contributor to the Yumurí cultural supplement of the Girón newspaper in Matanzas. Member of the Union of Journalists of Cuba since 1980.

He also worked as a photojournalist at the University of Matanzas and main editor of the newspaper El Universitario. He was founder of the Journalism and Social Communication degree at the Yumurina university and the University Cinema Club.

Espino García was a member of the Film, Radio and Television branch of the UNEAC in Matanzas since 2016. For more than 40 years he collaborated with provincial and national media, mainly cultural content.

Among his laurels are the Félix Elmuza distinction, the University Rector’s Annual Award and the status of Consulting Professor. By decision of his family, his body will be cremated. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon