Prioritize Armed Forces support to the program to the advancement of the woman

The Revolutionary Forces Armed answer to the Program to the Advancement of the Woman purpose to the direction of the country and development to all the female of the country.

In the community December 2 of Gelpis in the provincial head of the First lieutenant Betsy Cruz Martinez and her child Jose Miguel, are example of of how the social pieces of the FAR create communities and put at disposition of their population gastronomic services, re creative and educationalist.

Several Units of the Central Army and the Military region of Matanzas participate this Sunday in a massive voluntary work to the construction of a childhood circle with capacity to 180 kids.

.The inversion of the FAR, executed by the Constructive Military Company Number 4, foresees support to the workers mother of the community with the education of the childhood since their first years of their life.

«The termination of the project, explained the boss of Houses of the Army lieutenant Coroner Pedro Miranda Ventura-thanks to the support of this voluntary works and the priority with which its deal must be to the firs quarter of the Year».

Five classrooms to childhoods on different stages of the teaching, sandbox, vegetable patch, nursery, kitchen, dinner room, among other installations will be on disposition of the kids of the community to reassure of their family.

To Betsy Cruz, received next to her husband an apartment on very good constructive status means a biggest stability on her work and the termination of the circle will result a benefits to not interrupter her work journalist and knows her child share and learn in a space on optimal condition structural and educative.

The support of all the structures of the Central Army and the region Military from Matanzas to social causes of impact favors to the worker mothers, to the education of child and the formation of community. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon