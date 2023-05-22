Meteor 2023 Popular Exercise is held in Colón

In Colón, the Meteoro 2023 Exercise was carried out, headed by the President of the Municipal Defense Council Naysa Hernández Zulueta.

On the first day, they specified the actions contemplated in the disaster reduction plan.

In the territory, the main affectations, due to the occurrence of meteorological events, are focused on floods due to runoff due to rainfall.

The representatives of the different subgroups analyzed the means and forces to face exceptional conditions.

On the second day, practical activities are designed to check the response of the management and command bodies in material and financial security, the forces and means involved in the response and recovery during extreme conditions in which it is necessary to be prepared and alert. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon