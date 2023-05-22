Develop Dynamic proof to election of governor

The dynamic proof with view to the governmental elections and provincial vice governor of Cuba it is carried out today Sunday to verify the necessary assurances of the act of voting to be held on the 28th.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), Alina Balseiro, recently explained that during the exercise, voting, counting, counting, and validation of the results will be simulated.

To do so, they will use the computer system designed for this purpose by the Island’s University of Computer Sciences.

«CEN, in compliance with its mission, organizes, directs, and supervises the development of this process, for which it approved the schedule, information calendar, and other documents that govern it,» Balseiro said during a press conference.

In this sense, they developed actions such as updating the computer system that supports the electoral exercise, training municipal and provincial authorities, as well as deputies designated to preside jointly with them, the voting acts in each territory.

The Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power of the Caribbean nation, except that of the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, will become electoral colleges on the agreed date, and the delegates to those instances will be in charge of electing by free, equal, direct vote. and secret.

It is the responsibility of the President of the Republic to propose people to occupy the positions of governors and deputy governors, Balseiro pointed out, noting that if one or both candidates are not elected, the CEN will inform the president for the purpose of presenting another proposal.

«The new election will be held within the following 10 days,» he added.

Voting acts require the presence of more than half of the delegates that make up the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, without taking into account possible vacancies, said the CEN president.

He added that if that figure is not reached, the municipal electoral entity will set a new meeting date within the following seven days. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon