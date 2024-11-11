More than 300 works at the Poetry Biennial in Venezuela

The call for the VI Juan Beroes Poetry Biennial, in the state of Táchira (northwest), closed with more than 300 works from Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, official sources reported.

The vice president of Communication, Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ñáñez, reported on his Telegram account that on November 17 the official results of the biennial, convened by the Directorate of Culture and Fine Arts of that Andean entity, will be announced.

He pointed out that the verdict will coincide with the closing of the International Poetry Book Fair (Expoesía), which is being held this year at the Rómulo Gallegos Center for Advanced Studies, in Caracas.

Ñáñez pointed out that the biannual meeting closed this year with a record number of proposals by submitting 305 poetic works.

The poet and also Minister of Information and Communication of Venezuela said that on November 17th the work Visiones, by Colombian poet Javier Bosch, winner of the last edition of the Biennial, will be presented.

In exclusive statements to the Venezuelan News Agency, the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, said that every two years, that territory “becomes the capital region of Latin American literature.”

He indicated that the event is called in honor of one of its most representative voices: the great Juan Beroes. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

