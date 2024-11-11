Matanzas prepares to return to school next Monday

Schools in the Matanzas area are getting ready to resume the educational process on Monday, November 11, which was interrupted in the province due to Hurricane Rafael, which recently hit the island.

In all schools, the conditions are being created for the return to the classrooms: the buildings are being cleaned, the premises are being reorganized, the audiovisual equipment is being returned to its place since it was moved to protect it, and we are storing water to guarantee availability during the days when there is difficulty with pumping due to the electrical energy circumstances, argued Edilberto Casanova Armenteros, provincial director of Education.

Casanova Armenteros also assured the Cuban News Agency that teachers are readjusting class dosages and programs, in order not to lose the content that they had to postpone each school year due to inclement weather.

A total of 24 educational institutions in Matanzas functioned during the present week as evacuation centers; The René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical School was the largest of them, where food and medical care were guaranteed, as well as the presence of social workers and visits from municipal and provincial authorities.

Armenteros reported that, in the case of the pedagogical school located in this city, its workers are speeding up the process of cleaning and reconditioning the areas to receive the boarding students next Sunday.

The provincial director of Education also commented that this Friday he visited several municipalities to verify the conditions in the teaching units, and also assured that there were no damages due to the passage of Hurricane Rafael. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

