Passenger 15 thousand arrives in Varadero

Maxim Gagarin, accompanied by his mother Marina, became the 15,000th passenger to arrive at Varadero’s Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport as part of the wellness and health program between Cuba and the Russian oil company Rosneft.

The Nordwing airline flight arrived at the Matanzas air terminal with 400 passengers to enjoy its rest program in the resort of Varadero with the coordination of the International Group of Tour Operators and travel agencies Havanutur.

This corporate business tourism project began in 2014 in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination aimed at workers and families who enjoy outdoor physical activities, excursions, medical check-ups and other options for conservation and care of the environment.

The flights arrive every year in spring and autumn every two weeks to strengthen the project and the policy of well-being, health and quality of life of the Russian oil company Rosneft materialized in Varadero. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon