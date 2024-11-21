English

New perceptible earthquake reported in Granma

The Cuban National Seismological Service’s network of stations has registered an earthquake reported as perceptible at 08:17 am local time, located at coordinates 19.76 degrees north latitude and -77.19 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 10.0 km, with a magnitude of 4.0, located 19 kilometers southeast of Pilón, Granma province.

So far, reports of perceptibility have been received in some localities of Granma province. At the time of closing of the information, no material or human damages have been reported.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

