Maintenance begins at the Antonio Guiteras CTE

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) in Matanzas will be removed from the National Electric System (SEN) starting this Tuesday as part of a maintenance process.

The repairs, planned for a period of 96 hours, four days, include a set of tasks aimed at revitalizing the industry and generating a minimum power of 250 megawatts (MW).

Workers from the Power Plant Maintenance Company in various provinces of the country are in charge of the tasks that include work inside the boiler, electrical system and the automatic system.

The reincorporation of the Antonio Guiteras CTE to the SEN is planned for next weekend if the maintenance goes according to plan. After the repair process it should have greater stability on line and a power of 280 MW.

