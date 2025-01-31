Municipal Assembly of People’s Power held in Cardenas

The attention to the demands of the population, the situation of water resources, which included the progress of the investment of the new aqueduct and the indicators of the educational teaching process were the focus of the debate during the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Cárdenas.

The highest local government body also evaluated and approved the Territorial Plan of the economy for 2025, a point on the agenda in which the Governor of the province, Marieta Poey Zamora, intervened.

The government leader referred to the complexities that the country went through in 2024, mainly due to the lack of resources, the deep crisis of the electric power system and the shortage of food and other vital resources for the population, aspects in which the economic blockade was the main cause.

In this sense, Poey Zamora pointed out that the outlook for the current year will be very similar, for which reason it will be vital to strictly manage the budget at all levels.

The Governor reiterated the role of the delegate as the authority in the district. She also emphasized the fight against indiscipline, illegalities and essentially against corruption.

In the 2025 budget, Education and Public Health continue to be prioritized sectors to which nearly 50 percent of the approved amount is allocated.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

