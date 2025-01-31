Tariff benefit extended to non-commercial imports of foodstuffs, toiletries, medicines and power plants

The Ministry of Finance and Prices announced that by means of Resolution 311 of September 27, 2024, the Minister of the sector Vladimir Regueiro approved the extension, until January 31 of this year, of the tariff benefit of the payment of the customs tax on the non-commercial import of food, toiletries, medicines and medical supplies, by way of passengers, as accompanied baggage, with no limit of import value. The same treatment was applied to the non-commercial importation of electrical plants by individuals (Resolution 312 of 2024).

Considering that the circumstances that motivated this measure persist, it has been decided to extend the term of the referred tariff benefits for the non-commercial importation of food, toiletries, medicines and medical supplies, by way of passengers as accompanied baggage, as well as electrical plants, until April 30, 2025.

The resolutions that support these determinations are 27 and 28 of January 28, 2025, both of the Minister of Finance and Prices, published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 2 of January 29, 2025.

This measure, with a positive impact for our population, has constituted an alternative for obtaining basic necessities that continue to be in deficit in the country, due to the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States, the negative impacts of the global economic crisis with the consequent inflationary effect, as well as the difficulties faced in the process of economic recovery.

This decision is complemented with the resolutions of the Minister of Public Health, referring to authorize exceptionally, without commercial character, exempt from the payment of the Customs Tax and temporarily until April 30, 2025, the import of original containers of medicines and medical supplies, and of the Head of the General Customs of the Republic regarding the “Rules for non-commercial imports made by natural persons”, to the products classified as food, toiletries, medicines and medical supplies which are imported without commercial purpose”.

For the application of these benefits, the condition is maintained that the articles classified as food or toiletries, as well as medicines and medical supplies, which are imported as part of the passenger’s luggage, as well as shipments, shall be presented to Customs in packages separate from the rest of the products.

The positive effect of this measure is recognized, as an alternative mechanism for obtaining basic necessities for the population. With its implementation to date, there have been identified behaviors that distort the sense of the measure, people who seek to profit from this decision, beyond satisfying personal and family consumption.

With the extension of this benefit and not allowing its objective to be distorted, border control measures are reinforced by the General Customs of the Republic.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 50