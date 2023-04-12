Moving the recovery in thermoelectric Antonio Guiteras

The extraction of soot that still in the inside of the chimney and the clean of the area around of this sector, outstanding today among the principals task of recovery in the central Thermoelectric (CTE) Antonio Guiteras, after the accident happened this last Friday.

On exclusive declaration of the Cuban Agency of New, Misbel Palmero Aguilar, director of the CTE, explained that a brigade of the Construction and Specialization Company (ECM) working in the zone, each one occurred a collapse in the wall of division and resulting the death of two workers.

The work schedule to solve the damage to the structure is still being studied, but we have the material and human resources to carry out the task, which should not exceed the time allocated for block maintenance, scheduled until the end of next May. confirmed the engineer.

Palmero Aguilar ratified that the construction actions will basically cover the lifting of the demolished side walls to facilitate the extraction of the worker’s room buried by the rubble, while the feasibility of building a new partition inside the chimney is studied.

On the previous Friday afternoon, after the collapse of the seven-meter-high dividing wall, four ECME workers were buried in the lower part of the chimney, two of them were rescued shortly after and treated at the Comandante Provincial Hospital. Faustino Pérez, in this city, as well as a third party who helped in the rescue.

Unfortunately, and despite the uninterrupted rescue efforts, which lasted almost 30 hours, Alexis Bernardo Labrada Junco and Lázaro Montero Pita perished in the incident.

Specialized forces from the Fire Department and the Red Cross, as well as workers from the CTE itself and personnel from Public Health, Construction, the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces contributed to the rescue work, complex work that demanded systematic, solidarity and caution.

With more than three decades of founding, the CTE Guiteras stands out among its peers for being in the west of the country, where the largest loads are concentrated, and consuming national crude oil through pipeline, without the need for transportation expenses, among other advantages. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon