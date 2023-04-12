With the Homeland on May Day

To guarantee the massive and committed participation of the workers and their families in the activities for May Day, the Matanzas union movement called during the press conference offered at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC).

The greeting to International Workers’ Day with a high productive and efficient performance, the maximum use of available resources and the creation of goods and services to satisfy the needs of the people, will characterize the day.

Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, general secretary of the Provincial Committee of the CTC in Matanzas, introduced the press conference and pointed out the main objectives of the celebration.

The extensive program of activities includes voluntary work days, exhibitions of the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers, sports festivals, cultural events, blood donations and meetings with the Labor Heroes of the Republic of Cuba and veteran leaders of the union movement.

Special moments will result in the imposition of Decorations and Honorary Titles that will take place on April 25 at the Castle of San Severino, in the City of Bridges, and the Cultural Political Gala to be held on the 29th of the same month.

The awarding of the journalistic contest 1st. de Mayo and the tours of workers highlighted by different labor groups are part of the celebration activities.

Municipal plenary meetings will be held to guarantee the festivities and parades, which will constitute an expression of the commitment of the Matanzas workers to make the streets and squares of the province vibrate with the slogan To the Homeland, Hands and Heart. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon