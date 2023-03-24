Mother Earth Day began in Matanzas

Mother Earth Day 2023, with your feet in San Juan, an initiative of the Libélulas Network of Popular Educators of Matanzas, will take place from this Wednesday until April 22 with the aim of positively impacting the landscape environment, the social awareness and participatory culture.

Magalys Menéndez Peñate, member of the Network’s coordinating team, reported that the program includes environmental initiatives in families, schools, workplaces, organizations and neighborhoods, with a main focus, in this edition, on the south bank of the symbolic San Juan River.

The spring workshop for adolescents «Innovation and creativity» in line with the needs of one of the age groups that needs the most attention in the city, sports and recreational activities, and a craft expo-fair, will be held during the days of the Conference.

Menéndez Peñate also communicated high expectations regarding the planning of a popular environmental education workshop to be held in the Participatory Urban Management Room at the Office of the Conservator of the City of Matanzas, an appointment that will contribute to overcoming and understanding processes.

The culmination of the day will be the Madre Tierra Carnival on the south bank of the San Juan River, on Saturday, April 22, the International Day of Pachamama (Mother Earth), an activity in which contests for masks, costumes, ecological characters and paintings will be awarded. in the body.

The southern bank of the San Juan River is one of the neighborhoods immersed in community transformation processes with the support of state agencies and entities, to raise the quality of life of the inhabitants and have a favorable impact on land use planning.

Promoting the culture of citizen participation is one of the premises of Libélulas de Matanzas as a critical social fabric committed to socialism; Network that Mother Earth undertakes again accompanied by the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, and the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power. (ALH)

