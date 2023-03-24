World Meteorological Day is celebrated in Matanzas

The Meteorological Center of the province of Matanzas held the Open Doors event at its headquarters in the capital city to celebrate World Meteorological Day.

The participation of pioneers, students, the population, entities and organizations related to scientific work were able to learn more about the potential of the center and its network of meteorological stations in seven municipalities of the province.

Niliam Fernández Rosado, deputy technical director, commented that the commitment of the group is based on doing applied science to solve the problems of the province, highlighting meteorological surveillance and early warnings.

Representatives of the Union, the Civil Defense, the Provincial Historical Archive and the Federation of Cuban Women recognized the work of the specialists in the effort to disseminate scientific work and the link with Matanzas entities.

The Meteorological Center of the province of Matanzas is inserted in the digitization and automation of its services from the link with the Matanzas Science and Technology Park.

The use of satellite images and the design of future climatic scenarios through models and software make it possible to make nearly 150 scientific-technical services available to the population and entities of Matanzas.

