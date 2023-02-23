Matanzas with protagonist in chess tournament

With the close victory of the international master Jorge Marcos Gomez in the elite group of chess Anniversary of the Villas, finished the participation of the matancera inside of the contest with sit in the city of Camaguey.

The contest of its thirteen, was dedicate to the Santa Maria del Puerto Principe town on his anniversary 509. To the hearth of the jars were this time 120 chessmen with 13 cuban provinces and the special province Isla de la Juventud, Only were absent Pinar del Rio and Havana.

Returned to the result of the athletes of the chess from Matanzas, the mores outstanding resulted the triumph of Gomez from Matanzas dominated the Key of bigger rank with 7.5 points of possible 10, after the local young Leduard Manuel Gonzalez (7units). To the agromontino has a big success, well arrived the rule of Master FIDE to outstanding the 2300 of Elo.

The last of this pulled part stayed other chess master of the Atenas de Cuba Yohan Borges Barroso relegated to the basement with only 2,5 points after 10 rounds. To find other from Matanzas there is to refer back until the group 6, were Christian Gonzalez Fajardo finished in the fifth position after 5 ray.

The childhood chess also competed

In the tournament of the scholar category (Sub-15) Matanzas finished in the seventh step among 10 teams. The little one accumulated three success, a tie and five setbacks to stay separates of a dominate lid by the undefeated from Villa Clara.

Eight and fourteenth finished among the minors of twelve years Helder Avila and Ronald Jorge Romeo, by that order. Inside of the same category of competence also participated Ashly Maria Amengol Venegas.

David Pupo Casais and Darel Bermudez Alfonso was eight and ninth respectively for the segment of the kids since 10 years. With bronze finished Marco Antonio Trujillo Selles in the hexagonal sub-8 years. (ALH)

