Matanzas requires a change in animal protection

After minimal results in the implementation of Decree-Law No. 31 «On animal welfare», approved in February 2021, the province of Matanzas requires a change in attention to this matter, considered of vital importance by its impact on conservation and respect for biological diversity.

As reported today, during the ordinary meeting of the Provincial Council of People’s Power, in the western territory an insufficient functioning of the municipal groups formed to ensure compliance with this policy is reflected, which constitutes a step forward in the effort to protect animals.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of Matanzas, indicated that he attend to and give a timely response to complaints, requests and demands from the people, as well as promote and encourage the participation of communities in activities related to the promotion of animal welfare.

The leader called for rescuing spaces with a form of business management to provide drug sales service, which currently falls almost entirely on the private sector and prevents access to a significant sector of the population due to the high prices at which they are sold. they market.

We must also study the way in which we can enable centers and entities for the care, reception, rescue and rehabilitation of animals, Sabines Lorenzo directed on a subject in which to date the use of spaces in zoos in Cardenas and Colon.

Mabel María del Castillo, head of the Department of Animal Health in the province of Matanzas, pointed out that there are seven state clinics in the territory, with different construction problems, among which the one located in the municipality of Jagüey Grande stands out due to its conditions. .

An official report released in the Provincial Council of People’s Power states that in 2021 in Matanzas only five complaints were received and three decrees were applied, while in 2022 six complaints were made with five decrees and in 2023 three of each type.

In the meeting in which government authorities from the 13 municipalities of the province and directors of organizations participated as guests, other topics of interest related to the Notary and Public Registry services were addressed, and the behavior of the results of attention to Demographic Dynamics, among others. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon