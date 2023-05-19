They commemorate the validity of José Martí on the 128th anniversary of his fall in combat

This May 19 commemorates the fall in combat of the Apostle José Martí in Dos Ríos.

The figure of the most universal of Cubans is present among the people of Matanzas, from the matter that immortalizes him in those common spaces and places in the history of this western geography.

It is Caimito de la Hanábana, perhaps, the foundation of that anti-slavery and revolutionary thought that years later, the Apostle forged in his literature. There, Martí learned about the horrors of slavery from his early childhood, and from there he wrote his first known document, a letter to his mother dated October 23, 1862.

This historical place of Matanzas geography is the link and legacy of the most universal of Cubans in the western province.

When 128 years of his fall in combat are commemorated, we find his presence in the spaces of the city, made into a statue, street, and also contest and art.

The Paseo Martí in front of the most beautiful bay on this island, or the sculpture complex of La Libertad and the Cárdenas park, uphold the legacy of such a very Cuban being.

The figure Jose Marti and Perez appear in theater to kids

From the multiplicity of visions and appropriations of its essence inserts the writer in the modernity of the city of rivers and bridges.

When May 19 arrives again, the sincere man, the Cuban with a deep soul who points out, from his pedestal, the path to freedom, goes riding towards eternity. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon