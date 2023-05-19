They check construction work on the banks of the San Juan River

Political and governmental authorities together with economic entities recently checked the state of execution of the work on the banks of the San Juan river, in the city of Matanzas.

The resuscitation plan covers the areas between San Sebastián and Comercio streets. The fundamental actions are aimed at the rehabilitation and construction of housing and restoration of the road network.

Guillermo López-Calleja Pérez, director of the Projects Company, EMPAI, explained that the plan foresees rehabilitating 16 homes and delivering 35 newly built ones.

«Of these 16 homes that were in very poor condition, we are working on eight of them, and of the 35 new ones we have completed six and we continue working on another two,» he added.

Other objects of work are the repair of fluvial networks and paving of the streets, tasks that present difficulties due to the economic situation of the country.

«Here there are a series of channels that have existed since time immemorial, but they are in very poor condition. And our other object of work is the large road network that runs from San Sebastián street to Comercio, which requires a large earth movement that today is affected by the fuel deficit.»

Regarding the tasks in the social order, the authorities pointed out the need to provide continuity to the assistance in vulnerable cases in the area, as well as to speed up the process of installing public lighting.

The revival of the banks of the San Juan River becomes one of the construction works in the city scheduled for its 330th anniversary. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon