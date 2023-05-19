Literary tribute to the Apostle at the University of Matanzas

This May 18, the Poetic Reading space took place at the University of Matanzas on the occasion of the 128th anniversary of the fall in combat of the Apostle.

Young fans gathered to exchange with the guests Luis Lexandel Pita and Julio César Pérez Verdecia, renowned writers from the territory.

Accompanied by professors and students, members of the Cátedra Martiana of the University of Matanzas, the Pablo Neruda literary creation project and the aforementioned research project were present at this meeting.

In this meeting, poetry and talks about the essence of José Martí from a more personal and human perspective gained prominence.

The writer Julio César Pérez Verdecia alluded to the utility of virtue:

«Hate cannot blind people, prevent them from doing good for those in need, from assuming a supportive and humane attitude in difficult times like the ones the people are experiencing today, that each Cuban thinks as a nation.»

The presidency of the Cátedra Martiana led to a recognition of Elmys Escribano, for his outstanding work in the dissemination and study of the life and work of Martí in the center. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon