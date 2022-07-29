Matanzas renewed the Intensive Care Unit

DeAfter the recent completion of its civil works, the Emergency Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Comandante Faustino Pérez provincial hospital will soon provide service, with four additional beds for a total of eight.

Taymí Martínez Naranjo, general director of the health center, posted on Facebook that the new conditions of the space «will improve patient care and working conditions for doctors, nurses and technical personnel.»

“It is one of the hot zones of the hospital, here life is defined and defended in minutes, with intelligence, insomnia and consecration”, the doctor posted on the popular social network, after inaugurating the work on July 26th, National Rebellion Day in CubaNational Rebellion Day in Cuba.

Martínez Naranjo reported that the investment in the UCIE was executed with an amount of 4.3 million pesos, and the work includes a small residence for intensivists, part of the more than two thousand workers of Faustino Pérez.

Workers celebrate the completion of the works at the UCIE

According to the specialist in general surgery, a restructuring of the Emergency room will soon be carried out, as well as the repair and maintenance of this area, which receives an average of 300 patients daily.

Another important action carried out this year in the hospital was the general maintenance in the polyvalent intensive care unit, with a value of 12 million pesos, to modernize that unit.

On the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, in Matanzas several health establishments were renovated, as well as gastronomic and commercial centers, schools and public spaces. (ACN) (Photos from the Facebook profile of Taymí Martínez)

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández