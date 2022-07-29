Mateo: a commitment to life and a happy childhood.  

Little Mateo Pérez Rodríguez has bilateral ureteral hydronephrosis.

Since his birth, he remained in the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas.

“We have been here for nine months, a very hard period in which the child has been in intensive care and finally in intermediate; but thanks to the health personnel of the hospital and especially to its director who has been there every time I call him with my concerns, Mateo recovered satisfactorily»; explains Dilma Santos Camacho, the baby’s grandmother.

Rodolfo Santana Valero, Head of Urology Services at the Pediatric Hospital, explains that the child has had multiple complications during his first year of life. The dilation that he presents in both kidneys caused a very dangerous kidney failure that put his life in danger.

Thanks to the Urology Service of the Centro Habana Hospital that participated eight months ago in the surgical intervention applied to the baby as well as the follow-up by the medical team of the Pediatric Hospital, Mateo’s life is out of danger.

The Mother-Child Program of the province, in coordination with the Municipal Directorate of Health in Cárdenas, the municipality to which the patient is transferred, prepare the conditions to offer a strict follow-up to Mateo’s evolution after his insertion in the family environment.

A few days before his first birthday, he returns home. The family, satisfied and grateful to the health system for its patience and perseverance in saving the little boy’s life, prepares for a new beginning.

By Blanca Bonachea

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández