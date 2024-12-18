Matanzas receives the National Vanguard Distinction from the cultural union

Every December 14th, tribute is paid to Raúl Gómez García, the poet of the centenary generation who symbolizes the work of cultural workers in Cuba.

For this reason, the act to recognize the annual work of the provinces took place in Matanzas; classified as the best in the country and worthy of the title of National Vanguard.

At the Sauto National Monument Theater, recognitions were also given to the territories of Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey and Holguín, classified as outstanding provinces.

Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture, congratulated the workers for the work of the year that ends and gave individual and collective recognitions together with directors of the province and the general secretary of the National Union of Culture, Katia María Rodríguez Ramos.

She, in making the conclusions, recalled the career of Gómez García and the example he left where art is strongly linked to society and its changes. José Manuel Espino, president of UNEAC in Matanzas, acknowledged the importance of the work of intellectuals and artists at this time.

During the event, groups such as the guitar quartet of the Vocational School of Arts, the Chamber Choir, the improvisers Orismay Hernández and Ricardo González, as well as Los Muñequitos de Matanzas took part in the cultural show offered to workers and guests.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

