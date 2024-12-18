English

Matanzas receives the National Vanguard Distinction from the cultural union

Por Ana Valdés Portillo 0 Comentario #Matanzas #TVYumuri

Every December 14th, tribute is paid to Raúl Gómez García, the poet of the centenary generation who symbolizes the work of cultural workers in Cuba.

For this reason, the act to recognize the annual work of the provinces took place in Matanzas; classified as the best in the country and worthy of the title of National Vanguard.

At the Sauto National Monument Theater, recognitions were also given to the territories of Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey and Holguín, classified as outstanding provinces.

Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture, congratulated the workers for the work of the year that ends and gave individual and collective recognitions together with directors of the province and the general secretary of the National Union of Culture, Katia María Rodríguez Ramos.

She, in making the conclusions, recalled the career of Gómez García and the example he left where art is strongly linked to society and its changes. José Manuel Espino, president of UNEAC in Matanzas, acknowledged the importance of the work of intellectuals and artists at this time.

During the event, groups such as the guitar quartet of the Vocational School of Arts, the Chamber Choir, the improvisers Orismay Hernández and Ricardo González, as well as Los Muñequitos de Matanzas took part in the cultural show offered to workers and guests.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 25

By Ana Valdés Portillo

Entradas relacionadas

English

They lead mechanized sugarcane cutting platoons

Iris Quintero Zulueta
English

Community and health actions are carried out in neighborhoods of Cárdenas

Alexei McIntosh
English

Community intervention is carried out in the Marina neighborhood

Alejandro López Quintero

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Te has perdido

Destacados

Celebrarán vínculos de otrora Botica Francesa con las artes

Medio Ambiente

Pronósticos apuntan a un episodio de La Niña probablemente débil y de corta duración

Mundo

Reportan más de 15 700 muertos por arma de fuego en Estados Unidos

Matanzas

Rememoran en Matanzas décimo aniversario del regreso de los Cinco Héroes