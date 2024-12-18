Community and health actions are carried out in neighborhoods of Cárdenas

These are difficult times, where shortages mark the day to day, but the will and love of many doctors and nurses in Cárdenas prevail over the challenges.

Every week, work brigades go to the neighborhoods to carry out community actions. Last weekend, a team from the «Ramón Martínez» Polyclinic in Santa Marta arrived at La Faralla, a small settlement near Boca de Camarioca. There, research was carried out, educational talks were given and lines of work from the main health programs were ensured.

The actions of the «Ramón Martínez» also reached La Emilia, in the Guásimas Popular Council.

«The staff participating in these activities is doing a comprehensive job, as it is an opportunity to come face to face with the realities of the communities, many of which are far away,» said Dr. Rosángel Fernández, municipal director of Health in Cárdenas, who added that they will continue this battle every week, where the participating staff overcomes the lack of transportation and inclement weather.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 26