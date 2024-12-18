They lead mechanized sugarcane cutting platoons

The sugarcane platoons of the agro-industrial sugar companies Mexico and Rene Fraga Moreno were the standard bearers of the commitment to fulfill the delivery of the grass.

The harvest in Matanzas should begin in the next few days with the start-up of the Jesus Sablon sugar mill in Calimete. Ahead of the grinding, the cane cutting began with the mechanized platoons, since 70% of the agricultural machinery is made up of new technology equipment.

Obadiel Iglesias Velázquez, director of the Fraga Moreno company, explained the work of the five groups of the entity. They intend to cut some 70 thousand tons of cane, of which 40 thousand will go to the Antonio Sánchez and 14 de Julio sugar mills, both in the province of Cienfuegos. Another 20 thousand tons are destined for the Calimetense sugar mill and the rest for the company itself for the manufacture of molasses.

Given the characteristics of a difficult campaign due to the shortage of oils and lubricants, the sugar producers maintain the purpose of making the greatest effort to complete the harvest with quality. In an organized manner, they plan the activation of the cutting fronts of the different production units and technical services.

With a plan for more than 120 thousand tons of cane, the two Colombian agro-industrial companies organize eleven mechanized cutting groups to obtain a stable supply to the mills.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 26