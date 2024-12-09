Matanzas celebrates the first Provincial Conference of the CTC

Under the slogan ¡Por Cuba juntos creamos! (For Cuba, we create together!) the Provincial Conference of the CTC to the 22nd Congress was held on December 7 at the Provincial Party School. This plenary session was attended by 200 delegates representing the 13 municipalities of the province. In this way, one of the most important activities for the Matanzas trade unionists began. The meeting was chaired by Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Member of the Political Bureau, the Council of State and General Secretary of the CTC; Mario Sabines Lorenzo, First Secretary of Matanzas; Marieta Poey Zamora, Governor of the province; Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, General Secretary of the CTC of the territory and Lieutenant Colonel Abel Marín Trocha, Head of the Political Organism of the Minint in the province.

Also present at the venue were Party leaders, central cadres of political and mass organizations, the national secretariat of the CTC, directors of different organizations in the territory and as guest of honor the Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba, Alejandro Ventosa Ávila.

The conference had as its premise the approach to different issues of each of the work sectors in the province and to show the role of the union in the search for efficiency and productivity. It also served as a space for union members to express their approaches and the main problems that affect their centers.

An example of this was how union leaders from the tourism sector stated that they are working on the recognition of the workers who stand out the most in the search for alternatives to have better economic results. In the agricultural sector, how in terms of hiring, 3 thousand more beneficiaries have been achieved than in the previous year, just to mention some of them.

The main problems that exist for Matanzas production were also discussed, including the fluctuation of workers, the presence of state-owned companies that are showing losses, the impossibility of increasing crops due to the latest meteorological events or the scourge of theft and slaughter of cattle that has greatly affected production.

However, the commitment of each worker and manager to show what the failure to comply with economic plans represents for the country’s economy was reflected, to further promote food sovereignty, to continue the ideological struggle on all possible platforms, to increase production and to visualize in a transparent way the role of the union.

Regarding the strengthening of workers’ confidence in the union, Arnaldo Diaz Hiedra, a union member belonging to the Sol Palmera entity, expressed it in the following words: «the union leader, wherever he is, must fulfill his role, to achieve unity and also transmit confidence in the labor movement and recover it from the base, in the response, in the attention because problems cannot always be solved but they must be given a clear answer. The prestige of the union is the truth, facing problems alongside the workers.”

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

