Integrated Community Project Workshops Begin

Through the People’s Councils of La Marina and Fundición, Cárdenas initiated the Integrated Community Project Workshops.

These meetings are part of the process of improvement of the People’s Power and respond to the provisions of Law 132 and the Methodology for these purposes

The Delegates, together with the community working group and the sponsors, presented the actions carried out that aim to solve problems, in line with the characteristics of the community and with the main objective of generating transformations.

The Workshops will be governed by a schedule that will culminate with the event where the selected works in each People’s Council will participate, of which only one will represent Cárdenas in the provincial instance.

