Innovators respond to the call for solutions Cuba

The second edition of the Anir Soluciones Cuba Expo brought together in Matanzas the proposal of innovators from the business sector, the cooperative movement and new forms of management.

The provincial bureau of the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (Anir) convened 96 entities among the companies and MSMEs that stand out the most in the main lines convened for the event. More than 10 thousand workers, including innovators, technicians and managers participated in the process developed from the municipalities.

Lidier Águila Machado, president of the Anir national bureau, explained to the press the main objective of the event, which seeks to put the main results of each territory in the hands of decision-makers in order to generalize the best experiences.

Food production, housing construction and the development of traditional natural medicine were part of the main themes called.

Each work presented is accompanied by its corresponding technical sheet where its economic effect, saving of resources and possible impact on the environment are endorsed, among other requirements, for its evaluation.

Due to the quality of the works presented to the Matanzas sample, 6 proposals were selected to participate in the national event that will take place next July in the city of Havana.

Yoansy Álvarez Baró, president of Anir in Matanzas, highlighted the quality of the papers presented by innovators from the Pharmacy and Optics Company, the Héroes de Girón Industrial Combine, the Energy and Mining entities and the Dairy Products Company, among selected.

The Matanzas edition of Soluciones Cuba, organized in the XIV Festival square of the city of bridges, gains in the organization and quality of the proposals and becomes a decisive contribution of the workers to the development of productions and services. (ALH)

Ángel Rodríguez

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon