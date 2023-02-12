The collective of the nursery belongs to the Business Unit of Base Farm No.4, of the Aggro-Industrial company Victoria de Giron, have at charge the responsibility of produced more than 90 thousand guava posses, mango, fruit bomb, and other fruit trees necessary to the compliance of the plans of growing of the entities.

There result indispensable keep the humidity of the substratum. Because that the irrigation by stages, according the growing of the postures, determinate the final quality. Walkiria Polledo Polledo, boss of the Collective No 1, explicate that before only were capable of sow some 80 thousand bags.

«Wee getting close to the direction consul of the farm to see the way on that we can to get more income. We made it in the increase of the number of bags. Besides we had other initiative, as the sowing of postures of avocado, mango, and forestry variety. Also wee recover daily 3 thousand bags that in the month represent 90 thousand that there is no to buy».

In adjoining areas its located the yolk bank, in charged of guarantee the cuttings of guava to the nurser. The plantation nourish them self of the irrigation system installed on ancient critical areas. The workers keep an strict following of the 8 variant existent, among that outstanding the red dwarf.

Teresa Perez Medina, boss of the collective No 4 comment that in the last year its sold 56 thousand nursery plants. » Now today we are collective all the condition and we must to got out 187 thousand guava cuttings. Therefore gives to supply 90 thousand of the nursery and the rest will sold to the other nursery that have the company.

The unit count with more than 280 workers and 15 labors collectives. The constitution of this kind of structure benefits to the workers with pay system according the results.

Produce fruit trees of quality and with performance constitute premise to who from the Aggro Industrial Victoria de Giron company from Matanzas bet for resize the territorial economic and national. (ALH)

