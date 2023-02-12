Free Cuba is a locality belongs to the popular council Julio Reyes, from the population Jovellanos, were predominate the farming development as principal economic activity of their population. The town develop constituted the boarded topic during the track with leaders of the island.

Until there arrived a team of work leader by first secretary of the party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, who insisted on the need of foment constructive activities to boost the integral transformation with the coop of the organization of mass and the rest of the entity and companies of the territory.

Hydraulic solution, placement of tanks and turbines, elimination of landfills, reanimation of storage, reparation of trials and some houses, classification among the constructive actions of special relevance to implement.

Development of town planing: Solve timely

One of the biggest impact is associated, also, the offer of job, with the establishment of the call tables in the municipal Direction of the Work, determinate in the purpose of social post based by different organism and company.

Attended by administrative directions, on the neighborhood its pretend go giving solution to those incidents factors in the normal development of the life of its population, for which it is necessary, delimits the maras inform, that the delegate to the Popular Power realized diagnostic more similar to the reality, in such a way that the support be efficient.

The Cuban State has promoted in all the country the support to the neighborhood, families, and peoples on situation of vulnerability to eradicate the causes that generate the differences and integrate them in the social ambit with equality of condition.

In the province of Matanzas also is intended the town development topic starting of the work joint of all the factors. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon