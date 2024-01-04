Inauguration of social works in Cárdenas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The town of Camarioca began 2024 with a polyclinic with better features.

After an extensive reconstruction and expansion program, the health institution that covers an extensive rural area of the Cárdenas municipality, now expands the services that cover more than 16 thousand people.

The Municipal Director of Public Health, Dr. Yenicet Chávez Rodríguez, stressed that the part that is inaugurated today allows the healthcare center to now have a Guard Corps and a vaccination center with superior conditions, a vaccination center and a new sterilization center were also created, among other conditions.

The improvements of the assistance center were verified by the member of the Central Committee and first Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, and the Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

During the day, they also visited several institutions that will come into operation in the coming weeks in the municipality of Cárdenas, including the Hotel La Dominica, which after three years of capital repair is already finished and only the linen complement and part of the kitchenware are missing.

Also included were the “Amiguitos africanos” kindergarten and the “Sierra Maestra” primary school, buildings of great magnitude, both repaired thanks to the financing generated in the territory for one percent of the contribution to local development.

Meanwhile, in the vicinity of the contractor company “Arcos”, the members of the delegation appreciated the quality in the completion of the children’s house that will be inaugurated soon with capacity for 30 children.

Center that will also provide coverage to children of the construction company Hicacos.

Another center that these days receives improvements is one of the cubataxi warehouses, where 12 new motorcycle taxis are located that after the first half of January should start transportation services.

The first Secretary as well as the governor called for speeding up the work in the parking area to ensure the care of the equipment that will be of great value for local transportation. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon