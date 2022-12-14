In Matanzas, Colla party

The Athene of Cuba was dressed of catalan with reason to celebrate the anniversary 147 of La Ermita de Monserrate and rescue one of the traditionally festivities, the party of the Matancera Colla.

The celebration return to the yumurina street after two years without celebrate due to the pandemic COVID-19, express Loreley Rebull Leon, president of the Casal Catalan Gener and Guiteras of Matanzas.

«The festivity, of catalan origin started in Matanzas after the Spain societies existing in the province will create the Ermita of Monserrate in one of the places more beautiful of our city» add Rebull Leon

The celebration was initiated in the Freedom Square with the performances of the Symphonic Orchester of Matanzas and the Donarte Academy and Nova Dance.

The accustomed peregrination, presided over for the giant breed as symbol of the good will, toured the street of Santa Teresa to Daoiz and then to Mujica and from there to La Ermita de Monserrate, accompanied by the kitties and dances of the Galician Artistic Association of Havana.

Rene Quiros Valdes, artistic principal of the celebration, comment the importance to rescue the tradition, unique festivity of this kind that still p0reserve autochthonous in Latin American.

The Colla Matancera result a ancient party of Spanish origin in honor to the Virgin of Monserrate, Catalonia patroness, Spain , wich one started to celebrate in Matanzas in the year 1871.

«The celebration payment boom during the decades of the years 20th and 30th in our country, Many autochthonous Spanish people and decendents visited the city during the closed dates to participate in the festivity», Argument Leonel Perez Orozco, Keeper of Matanzas city.

Explained Perez Orozco besides the development paper by the Spanish casino during the epoch as center of the Colla.

On this place is realized the blessings of the breeds, the wine and the virgin banners, and with that ceremony started the parade of the Colla on the Yumurinas street. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon