Historical Archive, collective memory of the territory

The Historical Archive of the province of Matanzas has kept documents about the history of the city since its foundation.

The institution carries out activities together with educational centers to promote interest in history and related careers.

«We have Open Doors, an activity that is carried out once a month with students from different teachings and we intend to resume the interest circles with primary schools in the city to promote the funds that we have», explains Carlos Torrent Molina, director of the Provincial Historical Archive.

Currently the process of digitizing documents contributes to speeding up the consultation of these materials.

Torrent Molina adds that work is being done to digitize all the documentation, with a technology that is not necessary and is used as a conservation action.

The Provincial Historical Archive constitutes a source of information to preserve the documentary heritage of Matanzas. (ALH)

