Matanzas workers send donations to Guantanamo

In the province of Matanzas, with the coordination of the Cuban Workers’ Union in the territory, donations are being collected for those affected by the passage of the meteorological phenomenon Oscar.

«We, the Gran Caribe chain, immediately contacted all the secretaries and made a donation to support the victims in the eastern region,» explained Teresa Rocurt Sotolongo, secretary of the CTC Hotel Villa Cuba Trade Union Bureau.

Workers from the Cubanacan hotel chain and the Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport also donated clothes, shoes and cash.

The deputy general manager of the Starfish Varadero Hotel, Mario Wilmer Walter Novoa, said that all the workers spontaneously took on the task of collecting a suitcase for the east of the country, mainly to the province of Guantánamo.

«Every gesture of humanity that we can contribute to the province of Guantanamo helps them rebuild their lives. It has been an immediate response, here we are willing to provide the help that we can,» said Yeidy Vega García, secretary of the UJC Committee of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport.

In the coming days, the collection of donations from different organizations and entities will continue for delivery to families affected by the passage of the meteorological phenomenon Oscar. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 49