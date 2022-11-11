Mejor sin Bloqueo
Cartel para la premier de "Las Oblatas: Hermanas de corazón"

Great prime Caracol to documentary film in Cardenas

The documentary Las Oblatas, from the series The college of San Jose in Cardenas received the great prime of the Caracol Festival that delivery SIGNA-CUBA  in the 43 edition in the competitive  contest to the movie, radio and TV.

The piece of the filmmaker Gloria Rolando, from the Havana of cardenense gene narrates her filmic speech histories of the African diplomatic.

In the audiovisual is unveils to the college San Jose in Cardenas, second one founded in Cuba in 1908 by the Congregation Oblatas Sisters of the Providence, Nuns that moved by faith educated under their mantle kids of the town.

Equipo de realización del documental con el Gran Premio Caracol

The first important discovery of the documentary, assured Gloria Rolando in the premier of the last year, was the link Haiti-Cuba-United States justly in the North American city of Baltimore, Maryland, has heir genesis the biographic material.

Gloria is a maker that transgresses that forgotten of the human culture and clarifies and the gloom to which she had relegated part of the black history, African

In December, 2021, during the premier of the documentary in the Oscar Maria de Rojas Museum , in Cardenas, National Monument, the film maker  shared with part of the realization team, the protagonist of the tale and the singer-songwriter Tony Avila song band manager of the biographic  audiovisual. (ALH)

