Get moving recovery of the super tanks base

The water supplement in the industrial zone constituted the principal problem in the check of the piece to recovery if the super tank base of Matanzas, three months after the big fire.

The municipal headers, count with a hard hydro-logical due to the characteristic of the ground, for that they prepare the construction of conductor track to move the water flow to that zone, the max authority of the province emphasized other alternatives as the use of the desalinizes plants.

The members of the political desk and first secretary if the province match, Susely Morfa Gonzalez emphasized with the quick rehabilitation of the automatized system of fire detention and the mobilization of all the necessary forces to end up the recovery task.

Transcended that in the industrial zone count with electric service, besides persist shortcoming in the night illumination perimeter. Actually they work in the recovery of the electric illuminated of the tanks from 49 to 52, the most affected by the fire in the super tanks base.