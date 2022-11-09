Mejor sin Bloqueo
Foto: TVYumuri

Get moving recovery of the super tanks base

Anylisec Grau Boffill 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 19 Vistas

The water supplement in the industrial zone constituted the principal problem in the check of the piece to recovery if the super tank base of Matanzas, three months after the big fire.

The municipal headers, count with a hard hydro-logical  due to the characteristic of the ground, for that they prepare the construction of  conductor track to move the water  flow to that zone, the max authority of the province emphasized  other alternatives as the use of the desalinizes plants.

The members of the political desk  and first secretary if the province match, Susely Morfa Gonzalez emphasized with the quick rehabilitation of the automatized system of fire detention and the mobilization of all the necessary forces to end up the recovery task.

Transcended  that in the industrial zone count with electric service, besides persist shortcoming in the night illumination perimeter. Actually they work in the recovery of the electric illuminated of the tanks from 49 to 52, the most affected by the fire in the super tanks base.

Post Views: 19

Etiquetas

Acerca Anylisec Grau Boffill

Le puede interesar

They observe red rainbow over the airport of Matanzas

A red rainbow was observed the Sunday over the airport Juan Gualberto Gomez, Varadero in …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved