Gabi & Sofi’s album nominated for Cubadisco 2023

The disco graphic production We are kids, produced by the childhood brand Gabi y Sofi from Varadero, and licensed under the Colibrí label, it was nominated in the Children’s Song category at the awards given by the Cubadisco 2023 International Fair, the largest showcase of the Cuban music industry.

The songs on the album, authored by Ariel Balmaseda, creator of Gabi & Sofi and president of the Decorarte non-agricultural cooperative, have the collaboration of the Cienfuegos musical theater company Abrakadabra and have the musical direction of Dustin Polo.

A press release from the well-known brand of children’s toys and articles based on the Matanzas beach acknowledges that «the musical work of Gabi & Sofi has already been endorsed in the previous edition of the Cubadisco 2022 contest, with the presentation of the phonogram Semillita azul, together with the singer-songwriter Lindiana Murphy and produced by our institution with the accompaniment of the Producciones Colibrí label.

In «Somos niños», Gabriel and Sofía, children of Ariel Balmaseda and inspirers of the brand, together with the children of Abrakadabra, break with the traditional schemes of Cuban children’s music by giving us songs full of rhythm and in which the sound of the music of this Island interspersed with international genres. In addition, these themes contain messages that, from the perspective of a child, promote human, civic and spiritual concepts and values.

The text that reached our newsroom highlights that the song El Gallinero, the first single from the album Somos niños, obtained with its video clip three nominations for the Lucas Awards last year in the categories of Best Children’s Video, Best Production and Best Making-Off.

From Decorarte they recognize that «being nominated for Cubadisco 2023 is already a very important achievement for our organization, whether or not we obtain awards.»

The presentation gala for the nominees took place this Tuesday at the Arcos de Cristal room in Tropicana. The competitive section of the largest musical event in Cuba, which also includes theoretical spaces and concerts, will recognize the best Cuban records produced in the country and abroad in 30 categories.

As a climax, a series of Special Awards will be awarded with the aim of recognizing the contributions of important figures and projects to national culture. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon